239 Hidden Springs Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

239 Hidden Springs Drive

239 Hidden Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

239 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - **CURRENTLY OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT! **

Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring throughout, walk-in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced backyard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse, and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr. Turn right on Childers.

(RLNE3857633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

