225 Hidden Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring throughout, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced backyard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.



Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr. Turn right on Childers. Located behind Walmart.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3862253)