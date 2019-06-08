All apartments in Bastrop
Find more places like 208 Hidden Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop, TX
/
208 Hidden Springs Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

208 Hidden Springs Drive

208 Hidden Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bastrop
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

208 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TX - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer included, upscale wood look plank tile flooring throughout, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced backyard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr.. Turn right on Childers.

(RLNE3284589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Hidden Springs Drive have any available units?
208 Hidden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 208 Hidden Springs Drive have?
Some of 208 Hidden Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Hidden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Hidden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Hidden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Hidden Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 Hidden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Hidden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 208 Hidden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Hidden Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Hidden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 208 Hidden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 208 Hidden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Hidden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Hidden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Hidden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bastrop Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXElgin, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
Southwestern University