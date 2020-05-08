All apartments in Bastrop
Find more places like 207 Hidden Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop, TX
/
207 Hidden Springs Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

207 Hidden Springs Drive

207 Hidden Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bastrop
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

207 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse, and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr. Turn right on Childers.

(RLNE3282246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Hidden Springs Drive have any available units?
207 Hidden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 207 Hidden Springs Drive have?
Some of 207 Hidden Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Hidden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Hidden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Hidden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Hidden Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Hidden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Hidden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Hidden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Hidden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Hidden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 207 Hidden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 207 Hidden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Hidden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Hidden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Hidden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Hidden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bastrop Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXElgin, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
Southwestern University