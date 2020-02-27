3 bedroom 2 bath with over 1500 sq ft for rent! Conveniently located close to Historic Downtown Bastrop and to Bastrop High school. Tile and wood floors throughout home. Enjoy relaxing under the covered porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1811 Main ST have any available units?
1811 Main ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
Is 1811 Main ST currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Main ST is not currently offering any rent specials.