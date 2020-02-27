All apartments in Bastrop
1811 Main ST

1811 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Main Street, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath with over 1500 sq ft for rent! Conveniently located close to Historic Downtown Bastrop and to Bastrop High school. Tile and wood floors throughout home. Enjoy relaxing under the covered porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Main ST have any available units?
1811 Main ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
Is 1811 Main ST currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Main ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Main ST pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Main ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bastrop.
Does 1811 Main ST offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Main ST offers parking.
Does 1811 Main ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Main ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Main ST have a pool?
No, 1811 Main ST does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Main ST have accessible units?
No, 1811 Main ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Main ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Main ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Main ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Main ST does not have units with air conditioning.
