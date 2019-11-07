All apartments in Bastrop
Find more places like 121 Calm Water Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop, TX
/
121 Calm Water Loop
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

121 Calm Water Loop

121 Calm Water Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bastrop
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - **CURRENTLY OFFERING ONE FULL MONTHS FREE RENT**

Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, stainless steel, refrigerator included, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage, covered patio and fenced back yard.This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr. Turn right on Childers. Located behind Walmart.

(RLNE2991978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Calm Water Loop have any available units?
121 Calm Water Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 121 Calm Water Loop have?
Some of 121 Calm Water Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Calm Water Loop currently offering any rent specials?
121 Calm Water Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Calm Water Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Calm Water Loop is pet friendly.
Does 121 Calm Water Loop offer parking?
Yes, 121 Calm Water Loop offers parking.
Does 121 Calm Water Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Calm Water Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Calm Water Loop have a pool?
Yes, 121 Calm Water Loop has a pool.
Does 121 Calm Water Loop have accessible units?
No, 121 Calm Water Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Calm Water Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Calm Water Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Calm Water Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Calm Water Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bastrop Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXElgin, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
Southwestern University