Bastrop, TX
111 Calm Water Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

111 Calm Water Loop

111 Calm Water Loop · (972) 379-7368
Location

111 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX 78602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Calm Water Loop · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
111 Calm Water Loop Available 07/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, full size washer & dryer, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr.. Turn right on Childers. Located behind Walmart.

Photos are of model and for illustrative purposes only.

(RLNE2781258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Calm Water Loop have any available units?
111 Calm Water Loop has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Calm Water Loop have?
Some of 111 Calm Water Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Calm Water Loop currently offering any rent specials?
111 Calm Water Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Calm Water Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Calm Water Loop is pet friendly.
Does 111 Calm Water Loop offer parking?
Yes, 111 Calm Water Loop does offer parking.
Does 111 Calm Water Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Calm Water Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Calm Water Loop have a pool?
Yes, 111 Calm Water Loop has a pool.
Does 111 Calm Water Loop have accessible units?
No, 111 Calm Water Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Calm Water Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Calm Water Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Calm Water Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Calm Water Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
