Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

107 Buck Shot Available 02/29/20 Fenced Yard, Open Floorplan, Immaculately Maintained - MUST HAVE APPT TO SEE - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT - Very well maintained 3 bedroom home with hard surface floors in all wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is open to the living room and great for entertaining. This great home has a dining room near the entry and a small breakfast area in the kitchen. All bedrooms are good size. Home has a sprinkler and water softener. Fenced-in backyard. Home will not last long.



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 1 animal - no exceptions - no animals under 1 year old - small pets only



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



(RLNE3803027)