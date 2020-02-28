All apartments in Bastrop
Location

107 Buck Shot Court, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
107 Buck Shot Available 02/29/20 Fenced Yard, Open Floorplan, Immaculately Maintained - MUST HAVE APPT TO SEE - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT - Very well maintained 3 bedroom home with hard surface floors in all wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is open to the living room and great for entertaining. This great home has a dining room near the entry and a small breakfast area in the kitchen. All bedrooms are good size. Home has a sprinkler and water softener. Fenced-in backyard. Home will not last long.

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 1 animal - no exceptions - no animals under 1 year old - small pets only

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

(RLNE3803027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Buck Shot have any available units?
107 Buck Shot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
Is 107 Buck Shot currently offering any rent specials?
107 Buck Shot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Buck Shot pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Buck Shot is pet friendly.
Does 107 Buck Shot offer parking?
No, 107 Buck Shot does not offer parking.
Does 107 Buck Shot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Buck Shot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Buck Shot have a pool?
No, 107 Buck Shot does not have a pool.
Does 107 Buck Shot have accessible units?
No, 107 Buck Shot does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Buck Shot have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Buck Shot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Buck Shot have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Buck Shot does not have units with air conditioning.
