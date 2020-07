Amenities

Great 2 bed 2 bath duplexes. Less than 15 miles to ABIA and about 3 miles to F-1. The unit featured with stainless steel appliances; granite counter tops hardwood floors in living areas, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. 1 car garage with the remote control opener. ****$1250 Includes Water and owner cuts grass.**** Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.