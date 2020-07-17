All apartments in Bastrop County
Find more places like 103 Hummingbird Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop County, TX
/
103 Hummingbird Ct
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

103 Hummingbird Ct

103 Hummingbird Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

103 Hummingbird Court, Bastrop County, TX 78612

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open Floor Plan - Minutes to the Austin Airport - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST - DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT -
Very nice home with open floorplan. Fenced backyard has large storage shed with electricity. Large master bath has walk in closet and double vanity. Located within minutes of the Austin Airport

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions.

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

(RLNE2741463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Hummingbird Ct have any available units?
103 Hummingbird Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop County, TX.
Is 103 Hummingbird Ct currently offering any rent specials?
103 Hummingbird Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Hummingbird Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Hummingbird Ct is pet friendly.
Does 103 Hummingbird Ct offer parking?
No, 103 Hummingbird Ct does not offer parking.
Does 103 Hummingbird Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Hummingbird Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Hummingbird Ct have a pool?
No, 103 Hummingbird Ct does not have a pool.
Does 103 Hummingbird Ct have accessible units?
No, 103 Hummingbird Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Hummingbird Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Hummingbird Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Hummingbird Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Hummingbird Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way
Bastrop County, TX 78602

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXCollege Station, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXManor, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWells Branch, TXBrushy Creek, TX
Hutto, TXTaylor, TXBuda, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXLago Vista, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXCibolo, TXSchertz, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University