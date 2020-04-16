All apartments in Bartonville
Find more places like 1501 Land Fall Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartonville, TX
/
1501 Land Fall Circle
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:00 AM

1501 Land Fall Circle

1501 Landfall Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1501 Landfall Circle, Bartonville, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Come enjoy country living on this two acre cul-da-sac lot. Your horses are welcome and the sunsets are magnificent.Your cottage is ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Land Fall Circle have any available units?
1501 Land Fall Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartonville, TX.
What amenities does 1501 Land Fall Circle have?
Some of 1501 Land Fall Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Land Fall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Land Fall Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Land Fall Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Land Fall Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartonville.
Does 1501 Land Fall Circle offer parking?
No, 1501 Land Fall Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Land Fall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Land Fall Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Land Fall Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Land Fall Circle has a pool.
Does 1501 Land Fall Circle have accessible units?
No, 1501 Land Fall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Land Fall Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Land Fall Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Land Fall Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Land Fall Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCorinth, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXThe Colony, TXHurst, TXHaltom City, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSaginaw, TXSanger, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District