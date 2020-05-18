All apartments in Bartonville
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:05 PM

1209 RedBud Dr

1209 Redbud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Redbud Drive, Bartonville, TX 76226

Amenities

dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1209 RedBud Dr - Property Id: 280601

This is a 2 beds 1 bath Mobile home
In a really nice area big and private back yard .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280601
Property Id 280601

(RLNE5794196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 RedBud Dr have any available units?
1209 RedBud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartonville, TX.
What amenities does 1209 RedBud Dr have?
Some of 1209 RedBud Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 RedBud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1209 RedBud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 RedBud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 RedBud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1209 RedBud Dr offer parking?
No, 1209 RedBud Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1209 RedBud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 RedBud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 RedBud Dr have a pool?
No, 1209 RedBud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1209 RedBud Dr have accessible units?
No, 1209 RedBud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 RedBud Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 RedBud Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 RedBud Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 RedBud Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

