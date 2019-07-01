All apartments in Barton Creek
2500 Barton Creek Blvd

2500 Barton Creek Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX 78735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

The Taj Majal. The Eifel Tower. The Great Wall of China. Buckingham Palace. Franklin Barbecue. All great human achievements of the most spectacular order. And now.this luxury Southwest Austin apartment. With it's resplendent luxuries, swanky pools, top of the line technology stuff, this apartment threatens to overshadow the world's other great works with it's brilliant radiance. Soon your apartment will be overrun by adoring tourists from far reaching parts of the earth (and maybe other planets, why not?)

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Magnificent Hill Country Views

Luxury Gated Community

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Hot tub and Cabanas

24-hour Fitness Center

Attached Garages

Executive Business Center with WiFi

Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills

Unique Clubhouse with Coffee Bar

On-site walking trails

On-site Bark Park with Agility Course

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Swimming Pool With Cabanas

Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area

Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room

New Outdoor Kitchen

Starbucks Coffee Bar

Dog Park

Outdoor Lounge Area

Garages & Carports

Resident Garden

Tot Lot

Clothes Care Center

Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

