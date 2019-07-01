2500 Barton Creek Blvd

Amenities
The Taj Majal. The Eifel Tower. The Great Wall of China. Buckingham Palace. Franklin Barbecue. All great human achievements of the most spectacular order. And now.this luxury Southwest Austin apartment. With it's resplendent luxuries, swanky pools, top of the line technology stuff, this apartment threatens to overshadow the world's other great works with it's brilliant radiance. Soon your apartment will be overrun by adoring tourists from far reaching parts of the earth (and maybe other planets, why not?)
Apartment Amenities
Magnificent Hill Country Views
Luxury Gated Community
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Hot tub and Cabanas
24-hour Fitness Center
Attached Garages
Executive Business Center with WiFi
Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills
Unique Clubhouse with Coffee Bar
On-site walking trails
On-site Bark Park with Agility Course
Community Amenities
Swimming Pool With Cabanas
Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area
Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room
New Outdoor Kitchen
Starbucks Coffee Bar
Dog Park
Outdoor Lounge Area
Garages & Carports
Resident Garden
Tot Lot
Clothes Care Center
Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup