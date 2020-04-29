All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:29 AM

4902 Rimwood Dr

4902 Rimwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Rimwood Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent chance to live in a Brand New Home! This Custom-Built Home features Beveled Ceilings & Recessed lighting in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Huge yard. Home is located near a Cul-De-Sac, and is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Rimwood Dr have any available units?
4902 Rimwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4902 Rimwood Dr have?
Some of 4902 Rimwood Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Rimwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Rimwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Rimwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 Rimwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4902 Rimwood Dr offer parking?
No, 4902 Rimwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4902 Rimwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Rimwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Rimwood Dr have a pool?
No, 4902 Rimwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Rimwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4902 Rimwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Rimwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 Rimwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Rimwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4902 Rimwood Dr has units with air conditioning.

