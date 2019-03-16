All apartments in Balch Springs
Balch Springs, TX
4820 Rimwood Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:03 AM

4820 Rimwood Drive

4820 Rimwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Rimwood Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW! OPEN CONCEPT floor plan and Move In Ready!!! Lots of Natural Light flows through this beauty! Home features Airy and Crisp Feel, Granite Tops, an Abundance of Kitchen Cabinets for storage, all Kitchen Appliances incl, Spacious Bedrooms, Large Privately Fenced In Backyard with a Covered Patio, and more! No Smoking. No Pets. $40 app fee per person over the age of 18. Res Lease App along with copies of ID’s, last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant is required. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 mths bank stmt. All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all info including schools and dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Rimwood Drive have any available units?
4820 Rimwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4820 Rimwood Drive have?
Some of 4820 Rimwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Rimwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Rimwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Rimwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Rimwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 4820 Rimwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Rimwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4820 Rimwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Rimwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Rimwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4820 Rimwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Rimwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4820 Rimwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Rimwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Rimwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 Rimwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 Rimwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

