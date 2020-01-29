Rent Calculator
All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 4701 Bridlewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
4701 Bridlewood Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4701 Bridlewood Lane
4701 Bridlewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Balch Springs
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
4701 Bridlewood Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4701 Bridlewood Lane have any available units?
4701 Bridlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Balch Springs, TX
.
What amenities does 4701 Bridlewood Lane have?
Some of 4701 Bridlewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4701 Bridlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Bridlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Bridlewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4701 Bridlewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Balch Springs
.
Does 4701 Bridlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Bridlewood Lane offers parking.
Does 4701 Bridlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Bridlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Bridlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 4701 Bridlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Bridlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4701 Bridlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Bridlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Bridlewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Bridlewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 Bridlewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
