4445 Central Ln
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:31 AM

4445 Central Ln

4445 Central Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Central Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, appliances, a detached garage with storage, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located in a quiet neighborhood near Balch Springs Recreation Center, Virgil T. Irwin Park, the bus line, Domino's Pizza, Zumba House Fitness Center and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Central Ln have any available units?
4445 Central Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4445 Central Ln have?
Some of 4445 Central Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Central Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Central Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Central Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 Central Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4445 Central Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Central Ln offers parking.
Does 4445 Central Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Central Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Central Ln have a pool?
No, 4445 Central Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Central Ln have accessible units?
No, 4445 Central Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Central Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Central Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Central Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4445 Central Ln has units with air conditioning.

