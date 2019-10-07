All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:32 PM

4401 Central Lane

4401 Central Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Central Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled home in Balch Springs! - Great remodeled home! Ceramic tile throughout. New cabinets and counters in 2016. Call to view today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5133956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Central Lane have any available units?
4401 Central Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 4401 Central Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Central Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Central Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Central Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 4401 Central Lane offer parking?
No, 4401 Central Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Central Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Central Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Central Lane have a pool?
No, 4401 Central Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Central Lane have accessible units?
No, 4401 Central Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Central Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Central Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 Central Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 Central Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

