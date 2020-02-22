4320 Mohawk Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs has ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard and a shed. [LP-B] It is near Oak Ridge Park, Hodges Elementary School, Noah's Ark Learning Center and the bus line. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Per the owner, no dogs unless they are house trained under 15 lbs. Pet fee and rent will apply!



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible

for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an

application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying

security deposit.