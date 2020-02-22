All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:51 AM

4320 Mohawk Dr

4320 Mohawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Mohawk Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs has ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced backyard and a shed. [LP-B] It is near Oak Ridge Park, Hodges Elementary School, Noah's Ark Learning Center and the bus line. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Per the owner, no dogs unless they are house trained under 15 lbs. Pet fee and rent will apply!

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Mohawk Dr have any available units?
4320 Mohawk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4320 Mohawk Dr have?
Some of 4320 Mohawk Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Mohawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Mohawk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Mohawk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Mohawk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Mohawk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Mohawk Dr offers parking.
Does 4320 Mohawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Mohawk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Mohawk Dr have a pool?
No, 4320 Mohawk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Mohawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 4320 Mohawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Mohawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Mohawk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Mohawk Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4320 Mohawk Dr has units with air conditioning.

