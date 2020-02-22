Rent Calculator
Balch Springs, TX
4220 Ambassador Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
4220 Ambassador Way
4220 Ambassador Way
No Longer Available
Location
4220 Ambassador Way, Balch Springs, TX 75180
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Floor plan, Fenced yard, Washer Dryer connections, Great school district. Beautiful community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4220 Ambassador Way have any available units?
4220 Ambassador Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Balch Springs, TX
.
Is 4220 Ambassador Way currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Ambassador Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Ambassador Way pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Ambassador Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Balch Springs
.
Does 4220 Ambassador Way offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Ambassador Way offers parking.
Does 4220 Ambassador Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Ambassador Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Ambassador Way have a pool?
No, 4220 Ambassador Way does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Ambassador Way have accessible units?
No, 4220 Ambassador Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Ambassador Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Ambassador Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 Ambassador Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 Ambassador Way does not have units with air conditioning.
