Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
4213 Silverthorne Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4213 Silverthorne Drive
4213 Silverthorne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4213 Silverthorne Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have any available units?
4213 Silverthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Balch Springs, TX
.
Is 4213 Silverthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Silverthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Silverthorne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Silverthorne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive offer parking?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
