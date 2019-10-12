All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 4213 Silverthorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
4213 Silverthorne Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:24 PM

4213 Silverthorne Drive

4213 Silverthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4213 Silverthorne Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have any available units?
4213 Silverthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 4213 Silverthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Silverthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Silverthorne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Silverthorne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive offer parking?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Silverthorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Silverthorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District