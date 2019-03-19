All apartments in Balch Springs
4212 Alicia Lane

Location

4212 Alicia Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH BRICK HOME IN BALCH SPRINGS. MESQUITE SCHOOLS. ELECTRIC STOVE IS PROVIDED, CENTRAL AIR & HEAT, ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND MAINTAINS LAWN. A SMALL PET IS OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Alicia Lane have any available units?
4212 Alicia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4212 Alicia Lane have?
Some of 4212 Alicia Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Alicia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Alicia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Alicia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Alicia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Alicia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Alicia Lane offers parking.
Does 4212 Alicia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Alicia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Alicia Lane have a pool?
No, 4212 Alicia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Alicia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4212 Alicia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Alicia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Alicia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Alicia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4212 Alicia Lane has units with air conditioning.

