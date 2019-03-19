4212 Alicia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICE 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH BRICK HOME IN BALCH SPRINGS. MESQUITE SCHOOLS. ELECTRIC STOVE IS PROVIDED, CENTRAL AIR & HEAT, ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND MAINTAINS LAWN. A SMALL PET IS OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL.