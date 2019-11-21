All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:40 PM

4020 S PEACHTREE Road

4020 South Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

4020 South Peachtree Road, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Country Living With 8 Acres Of Fun & Privacy In the City! New Carpet & Fresh Paint. Ready for Move-In. Enclosed Fence. Mother-in-Law Suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 S PEACHTREE Road have any available units?
4020 S PEACHTREE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 4020 S PEACHTREE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4020 S PEACHTREE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 S PEACHTREE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4020 S PEACHTREE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 4020 S PEACHTREE Road offer parking?
No, 4020 S PEACHTREE Road does not offer parking.
Does 4020 S PEACHTREE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 S PEACHTREE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 S PEACHTREE Road have a pool?
No, 4020 S PEACHTREE Road does not have a pool.
Does 4020 S PEACHTREE Road have accessible units?
No, 4020 S PEACHTREE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 S PEACHTREE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 S PEACHTREE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 S PEACHTREE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 S PEACHTREE Road does not have units with air conditioning.

