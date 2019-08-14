All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 4010 Ambassador Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
4010 Ambassador Way
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 AM

4010 Ambassador Way

4010 Ambassador Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4010 Ambassador Way, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs sits on a large corner lot and features ceramic tile and vinyl flooring throughout. It also features central heat/air, ceiling fans, and a large storage shed in the fenced-in backyard. The home is conveniently located down the street from Irwin Park and provides easy access to 635 and I-20.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Ambassador Way have any available units?
4010 Ambassador Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 4010 Ambassador Way have?
Some of 4010 Ambassador Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Ambassador Way currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Ambassador Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Ambassador Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Ambassador Way is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Ambassador Way offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Ambassador Way offers parking.
Does 4010 Ambassador Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Ambassador Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Ambassador Way have a pool?
No, 4010 Ambassador Way does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Ambassador Way have accessible units?
No, 4010 Ambassador Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Ambassador Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 Ambassador Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 Ambassador Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4010 Ambassador Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District