Balch Springs, TX
3841 Meredith Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3841 Meredith Ln

3841 Meredith Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3841 Meredith Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful Balch Springs!! - Super home built in 2003. Open floor plan with no wasted space. Nice room sizes for all bedrooms and den with fireplace. Large utility room.

(RLNE4483690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Meredith Ln have any available units?
3841 Meredith Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 3841 Meredith Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Meredith Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Meredith Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Meredith Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 3841 Meredith Ln offer parking?
No, 3841 Meredith Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3841 Meredith Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 Meredith Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Meredith Ln have a pool?
No, 3841 Meredith Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Meredith Ln have accessible units?
No, 3841 Meredith Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Meredith Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 Meredith Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3841 Meredith Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3841 Meredith Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

