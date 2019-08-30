All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

3021 Forestdale Ln

3021 Forestdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Forestdale Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air and a fenced backyard. The home is in a great location near Leudeke Park, Dollar Tree, Taco Casa, Balch Springs Bingo and Floyd Elementary School. The home offers very easy access to 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Forestdale Ln have any available units?
3021 Forestdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 3021 Forestdale Ln have?
Some of 3021 Forestdale Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Forestdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Forestdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Forestdale Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Forestdale Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Forestdale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Forestdale Ln offers parking.
Does 3021 Forestdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Forestdale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Forestdale Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3021 Forestdale Ln has a pool.
Does 3021 Forestdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 3021 Forestdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Forestdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Forestdale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Forestdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3021 Forestdale Ln has units with air conditioning.

