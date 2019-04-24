All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2532 Spring Creek Dr

2532 Spring Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Spring Creek Dr, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in a nice neighborhood! - Lovely Newish home in a nice neighborhood! This home has almost 1700 sqft and will go quick. Call to view today!

(RLNE4850747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Spring Creek Dr have any available units?
2532 Spring Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 2532 Spring Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Spring Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Spring Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Spring Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Spring Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 2532 Spring Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2532 Spring Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Spring Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Spring Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2532 Spring Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Spring Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2532 Spring Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Spring Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Spring Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Spring Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Spring Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

