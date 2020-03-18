All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 2513 Spring Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
2513 Spring Park Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:01 PM

2513 Spring Park Drive

2513 Spring Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2513 Spring Park Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home in nice area, spacious yard, move-in ready. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Spring Park Drive have any available units?
2513 Spring Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 2513 Spring Park Drive have?
Some of 2513 Spring Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Spring Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Spring Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Spring Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Spring Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 2513 Spring Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2513 Spring Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2513 Spring Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Spring Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Spring Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2513 Spring Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Spring Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2513 Spring Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Spring Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 Spring Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Spring Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Spring Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District