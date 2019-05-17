All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:52 PM

2208 Rodney Lane

2208 Rodney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Rodney Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 story home with so much to offer: Beautiful entry, arched hallway, large rooms, huge pantry, beautiful fireplace, large oversized kitchen. A nice sized backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Rodney Lane have any available units?
2208 Rodney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 2208 Rodney Lane have?
Some of 2208 Rodney Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Rodney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Rodney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Rodney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Rodney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 2208 Rodney Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Rodney Lane offers parking.
Does 2208 Rodney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Rodney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Rodney Lane have a pool?
No, 2208 Rodney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Rodney Lane have accessible units?
No, 2208 Rodney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Rodney Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Rodney Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Rodney Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Rodney Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

