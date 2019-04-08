All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:11 PM

14912 Oakwood Lane

14912 Oakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14912 Oakwood Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,548 sf home is located in Balch Springs, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14912 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
14912 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14912 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 14912 Oakwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14912 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14912 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14912 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14912 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14912 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14912 Oakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 14912 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14912 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14912 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 14912 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14912 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 14912 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14912 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14912 Oakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14912 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14912 Oakwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

