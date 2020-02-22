All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

14905 Green Valley Drive

14905 Green Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14905 Green Valley Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious four bedroom 2 bath floor plan, wood flooring, vinyl plank, fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14905 Green Valley Drive have any available units?
14905 Green Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14905 Green Valley Drive have?
Some of 14905 Green Valley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14905 Green Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14905 Green Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14905 Green Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14905 Green Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14905 Green Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14905 Green Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 14905 Green Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14905 Green Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14905 Green Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 14905 Green Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14905 Green Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 14905 Green Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14905 Green Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14905 Green Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14905 Green Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14905 Green Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

