Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 14836 Green Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
14836 Green Valley Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14836 Green Valley Drive
14836 Green Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
14836 Green Valley Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Cute house with some updates. Could be a 4 bedroom. Large back yard with inground pool.
Walk to Hodges Elem and A C New Middle schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14836 Green Valley Drive have any available units?
14836 Green Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Balch Springs, TX
.
What amenities does 14836 Green Valley Drive have?
Some of 14836 Green Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14836 Green Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14836 Green Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14836 Green Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14836 Green Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Balch Springs
.
Does 14836 Green Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 14836 Green Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14836 Green Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14836 Green Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14836 Green Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14836 Green Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 14836 Green Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 14836 Green Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14836 Green Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14836 Green Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14836 Green Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14836 Green Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Balch Springs 1 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 Bedrooms
Balch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Fairview, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Princeton, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Terrell, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Melissa, TX
Celina, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District