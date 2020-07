Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home in Move-in Condition. Very nice and clean. 3 bedrooms, 1.1 bath. Garage partially converted. Fresh painted, ceramic tile floors, carpet. Big back yard with shade trees. Roof less than 2 years old. This is the one you have been waiting for. it won't last. Schedule a showing today. Information deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed. Buyers and their agents are responsible for verifying all information provided independently.