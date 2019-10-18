14614 Seminole St

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. [LP-B] The home is located near Woodland Park, Zumba House Fitness Center, Mackey Elementary School, Denny's, Domino's Pizza, Family Dollar, Noah's Ark Learning Center and more! It offers very easy access to -20. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



