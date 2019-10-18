All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 14614 Seminole St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
14614 Seminole St
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

14614 Seminole St

14614 Seminole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14614 Seminole Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. [LP-B] The home is located near Woodland Park, Zumba House Fitness Center, Mackey Elementary School, Denny's, Domino's Pizza, Family Dollar, Noah's Ark Learning Center and more! It offers very easy access to -20. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14614 Seminole St have any available units?
14614 Seminole St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14614 Seminole St have?
Some of 14614 Seminole St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14614 Seminole St currently offering any rent specials?
14614 Seminole St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14614 Seminole St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14614 Seminole St is pet friendly.
Does 14614 Seminole St offer parking?
Yes, 14614 Seminole St offers parking.
Does 14614 Seminole St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14614 Seminole St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14614 Seminole St have a pool?
No, 14614 Seminole St does not have a pool.
Does 14614 Seminole St have accessible units?
No, 14614 Seminole St does not have accessible units.
Does 14614 Seminole St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14614 Seminole St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14614 Seminole St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14614 Seminole St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District