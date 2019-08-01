All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

14516 Briarcrest Drive

14516 Briarcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14516 Briarcrest Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14516 Briarcrest Drive have any available units?
14516 Briarcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14516 Briarcrest Drive have?
Some of 14516 Briarcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14516 Briarcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14516 Briarcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14516 Briarcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14516 Briarcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14516 Briarcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14516 Briarcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 14516 Briarcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14516 Briarcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14516 Briarcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 14516 Briarcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14516 Briarcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 14516 Briarcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14516 Briarcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14516 Briarcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14516 Briarcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14516 Briarcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

