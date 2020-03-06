14307 Seminole Street

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with 1 car garage. Move-in ready. This home has been updated, granite countertops in kitchen and vinyl flooring throughout. Large back yard with storage and back entry. Call today to schedule your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
