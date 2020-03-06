All apartments in Balch Springs
14307 Seminole Street

14307 Seminole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14307 Seminole Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with 1 car garage. Move-in ready. This home has been updated, granite countertops in kitchen and vinyl flooring throughout. Large back yard with storage and back entry. Call today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14307 Seminole Street have any available units?
14307 Seminole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14307 Seminole Street have?
Some of 14307 Seminole Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14307 Seminole Street currently offering any rent specials?
14307 Seminole Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14307 Seminole Street pet-friendly?
No, 14307 Seminole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14307 Seminole Street offer parking?
Yes, 14307 Seminole Street offers parking.
Does 14307 Seminole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14307 Seminole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14307 Seminole Street have a pool?
No, 14307 Seminole Street does not have a pool.
Does 14307 Seminole Street have accessible units?
No, 14307 Seminole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14307 Seminole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14307 Seminole Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14307 Seminole Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14307 Seminole Street does not have units with air conditioning.

