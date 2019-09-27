14306 Seminole St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features ceramic tile and carpet flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a fireplace, and a fenced-in backyard. [LP-B] The home is located near Woodland Park, both Hodges and Mackey Elementary School, Noah's Ark Learning Center, Family Dollar, Taqueria Delicious and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.