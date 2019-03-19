All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14207 Cimarron Drive

14207 Cimarron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14207 Cimarron Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath, two-story home in Balch Springs features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage. Kids can walk to school at nearby Mackey Elementary School, or A.C. New Middle School, or get a short ride to Hodges Elementary. It's less than a 5-minute drive to both I-20 and I-635. You can also easily drive to local establishments including Domino's Pizza, Mi Ranchitoo Taqueria and Pioneer Donuts.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14207 Cimarron Drive have any available units?
14207 Cimarron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14207 Cimarron Drive have?
Some of 14207 Cimarron Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14207 Cimarron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14207 Cimarron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14207 Cimarron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14207 Cimarron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14207 Cimarron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14207 Cimarron Drive offers parking.
Does 14207 Cimarron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14207 Cimarron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14207 Cimarron Drive have a pool?
No, 14207 Cimarron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14207 Cimarron Drive have accessible units?
No, 14207 Cimarron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14207 Cimarron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14207 Cimarron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14207 Cimarron Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14207 Cimarron Drive has units with air conditioning.

