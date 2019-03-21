All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:40 AM

14200 Seminole Drive

14200 Seminole St · No Longer Available
Location

14200 Seminole St, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, fenced-in backyard, and off-street parking. The home is near Woodland Park, Dollar General, Taqueria Delicious, Lindy's and much more. Enjoy easy access to I-20. It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 Seminole Drive have any available units?
14200 Seminole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14200 Seminole Drive have?
Some of 14200 Seminole Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 Seminole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14200 Seminole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 Seminole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 Seminole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14200 Seminole Drive offer parking?
No, 14200 Seminole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14200 Seminole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14200 Seminole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 Seminole Drive have a pool?
No, 14200 Seminole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14200 Seminole Drive have accessible units?
No, 14200 Seminole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 Seminole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14200 Seminole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14200 Seminole Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14200 Seminole Drive has units with air conditioning.

