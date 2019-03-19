All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13131 Rocky Ledge Drive

13131 Rocky Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13131 Rocky Ledge Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath features a garden tub. Living room has wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive have any available units?
13131 Rocky Ledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive have?
Some of 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13131 Rocky Ledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive offers parking.
Does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive have a pool?
No, 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13131 Rocky Ledge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

