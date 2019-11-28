All apartments in Balch Springs
13123 Rocky Ledge Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 2:51 PM

13123 Rocky Ledge Drive

13123 Rocky Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13123 Rocky Ledge Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A stunning house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and living room on an oversize lot close to stores, parks, and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

