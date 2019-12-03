All apartments in Balch Springs
13101 Twin Oaks Drive

13101 Twin Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13101 Twin Oaks Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Balch Springs has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive have any available units?
13101 Twin Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive have?
Some of 13101 Twin Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 Twin Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13101 Twin Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 Twin Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13101 Twin Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 13101 Twin Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13101 Twin Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 13101 Twin Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 13101 Twin Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13101 Twin Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13101 Twin Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13101 Twin Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.

