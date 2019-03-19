All apartments in Balch Springs
Balch Springs, TX
13028 Horseshoe Trail
13028 Horseshoe Trail

Location

13028 Horseshoe Trail, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, W/D connections, central heat/air, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in a quiet location, minutes from establishments including Taqueria Delicious, Zumba House Fitness Center and Domino's Pizza. It's also just minutes from a number of parks, including Woodland Park, Oak Ridge Park, and Virgil T. Irwin Park. The home is close to both 625 and I-20!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13028 Horseshoe Trail have any available units?
13028 Horseshoe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 13028 Horseshoe Trail have?
Some of 13028 Horseshoe Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13028 Horseshoe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13028 Horseshoe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13028 Horseshoe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13028 Horseshoe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13028 Horseshoe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13028 Horseshoe Trail offers parking.
Does 13028 Horseshoe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13028 Horseshoe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13028 Horseshoe Trail have a pool?
No, 13028 Horseshoe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13028 Horseshoe Trail have accessible units?
No, 13028 Horseshoe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13028 Horseshoe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13028 Horseshoe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13028 Horseshoe Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13028 Horseshoe Trail has units with air conditioning.

