13028 Horseshoe Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, W/D connections, central heat/air, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in a quiet location, minutes from establishments including Taqueria Delicious, Zumba House Fitness Center and Domino's Pizza. It's also just minutes from a number of parks, including Woodland Park, Oak Ridge Park, and Virgil T. Irwin Park. The home is close to both 625 and I-20!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.