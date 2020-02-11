All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:38 AM

13021 Mitchell Dr

13021 Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13021 Mitchell Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, appliances, stylish ceiling fans, new bathrooms and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near Gray Elementary School, AC New Middle School, 5 Points Grocery, Kroger, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, The Home Depot and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 Mitchell Dr have any available units?
13021 Mitchell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 13021 Mitchell Dr have?
Some of 13021 Mitchell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 Mitchell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13021 Mitchell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 Mitchell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13021 Mitchell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13021 Mitchell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13021 Mitchell Dr offers parking.
Does 13021 Mitchell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 Mitchell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 Mitchell Dr have a pool?
No, 13021 Mitchell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13021 Mitchell Dr have accessible units?
No, 13021 Mitchell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 Mitchell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13021 Mitchell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13021 Mitchell Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13021 Mitchell Dr has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
