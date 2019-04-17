All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 12832 Dove Field Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
12832 Dove Field Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:35 PM

12832 Dove Field Lane

12832 Dove Field Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12832 Dove Field Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1764 SqFt of living space. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and tile floors. Spacious rooms. 2 car garage and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 Dove Field Lane have any available units?
12832 Dove Field Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12832 Dove Field Lane have?
Some of 12832 Dove Field Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 Dove Field Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12832 Dove Field Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 Dove Field Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12832 Dove Field Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 12832 Dove Field Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12832 Dove Field Lane offers parking.
Does 12832 Dove Field Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12832 Dove Field Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 Dove Field Lane have a pool?
No, 12832 Dove Field Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12832 Dove Field Lane have accessible units?
No, 12832 Dove Field Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 Dove Field Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 Dove Field Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12832 Dove Field Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12832 Dove Field Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District