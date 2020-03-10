All apartments in Balch Springs
12809 Dove Field
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:29 AM

12809 Dove Field

12809 Dove Field Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12809 Dove Field Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story home close to hwy 635! - Superb 4 Bedroom brick home located in the Deerfield subdivision of Balch Springs. This home is near Hwy 635 approximately 20 minutes from downtown Dallas with easy access to shopping and entertainment.

(RLNE5542120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12809 Dove Field have any available units?
12809 Dove Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 12809 Dove Field currently offering any rent specials?
12809 Dove Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12809 Dove Field pet-friendly?
Yes, 12809 Dove Field is pet friendly.
Does 12809 Dove Field offer parking?
No, 12809 Dove Field does not offer parking.
Does 12809 Dove Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12809 Dove Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12809 Dove Field have a pool?
No, 12809 Dove Field does not have a pool.
Does 12809 Dove Field have accessible units?
No, 12809 Dove Field does not have accessible units.
Does 12809 Dove Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 12809 Dove Field does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12809 Dove Field have units with air conditioning?
No, 12809 Dove Field does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
