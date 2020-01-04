Rent Calculator
All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 12618 Spring Branch Drive.
Balch Springs, TX
12618 Spring Branch Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM
12618 Spring Branch Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12618 Spring Branch Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute three bedroom house in Balch Springs. Freshly cleaned, painted and repaired. Dishwasher and stove. Furnish your own fridge or landlord can for $40 per month. Prefer no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have any available units?
12618 Spring Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Balch Springs, TX
.
What amenities does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have?
Some of 12618 Spring Branch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 12618 Spring Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12618 Spring Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12618 Spring Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Balch Springs
.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive offer parking?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12618 Spring Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
