All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 12618 Spring Branch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
12618 Spring Branch Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

12618 Spring Branch Drive

12618 Spring Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12618 Spring Branch Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute three bedroom house in Balch Springs. Freshly cleaned, painted and repaired. Dishwasher and stove. Furnish your own fridge or landlord can for $40 per month. Prefer no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have any available units?
12618 Spring Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have?
Some of 12618 Spring Branch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12618 Spring Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12618 Spring Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12618 Spring Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive offer parking?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12618 Spring Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12618 Spring Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12618 Spring Branch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District