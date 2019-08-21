All apartments in Balch Springs
12416 Shorecrest Lane
Last updated August 21 2019

12416 Shorecrest Lane

12416 Shorecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12416 Shorecrest Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 Shorecrest Lane have any available units?
12416 Shorecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 12416 Shorecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12416 Shorecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 Shorecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12416 Shorecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 12416 Shorecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 12416 Shorecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12416 Shorecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12416 Shorecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 Shorecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 12416 Shorecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12416 Shorecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 12416 Shorecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 Shorecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12416 Shorecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12416 Shorecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12416 Shorecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

