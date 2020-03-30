All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

12227 Quail Dr

12227 Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12227 Quail Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Mesquite/Balch Springs 1/1 $650

Exterior Amenities: Pool, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad#187

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12227 Quail Dr have any available units?
12227 Quail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12227 Quail Dr have?
Some of 12227 Quail Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12227 Quail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12227 Quail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12227 Quail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12227 Quail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 12227 Quail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12227 Quail Dr offers parking.
Does 12227 Quail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12227 Quail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12227 Quail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12227 Quail Dr has a pool.
Does 12227 Quail Dr have accessible units?
No, 12227 Quail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12227 Quail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12227 Quail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12227 Quail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12227 Quail Dr has units with air conditioning.

