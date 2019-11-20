All apartments in Balch Springs
12028 Baron Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:48 AM

12028 Baron Drive

12028 Baron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12028 Baron Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Home Minutes From Everything You Need
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,132 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home wit

(RLNE5326703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12028 Baron Drive have any available units?
12028 Baron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12028 Baron Drive have?
Some of 12028 Baron Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12028 Baron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12028 Baron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12028 Baron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12028 Baron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 12028 Baron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12028 Baron Drive offers parking.
Does 12028 Baron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12028 Baron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12028 Baron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12028 Baron Drive has a pool.
Does 12028 Baron Drive have accessible units?
No, 12028 Baron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12028 Baron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12028 Baron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12028 Baron Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12028 Baron Drive has units with air conditioning.

